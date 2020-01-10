Previous
Next
War Memorial by daffodill
Photo 2699

War Memorial

Visited Coalville, walking in the footsteps of my ancestors...
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
742% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise