Previous
Next
Bittersweet by daffodill
Photo 2751

Bittersweet

Sadly the last Afternoon Tea Service for the foreseeable future. Take care, my lovelies, we hope to see you again soon. God willing.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise