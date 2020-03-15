Previous
Last Service by daffodill
Photo 2754

Last Service

Taken during what later proved to be the last evening service for the forseeable future. Surreal!
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Photo Details

