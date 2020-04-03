Previous
A Bell by daffodill
Photo 2773

A Bell

This evening we tried ringing various bells (and bowls and cups) on Zoom. It didn't work terribly well, but it was rather amusing!
This was a spare bell I dropped off at our Granddaughters so she could take part if she wished. Strange times!
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
