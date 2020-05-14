Previous
Balancing Act by daffodill
Photo 2813

Balancing Act

Another day, another vast expanse of unchartered forest to explore. Our galant hero successfully negotiates the swamp without encountering any of the man-eating monsters rumoured to inhabit these parts.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

