Photo 2828
Does my butt look BIG in this?
No significant rain for several weeks, so we have invested in some additional water butts.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
29th May 2020 3:55pm
Tags
butt
