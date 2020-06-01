Previous
Mountain Top Experience by daffodill
Photo 2831

Mountain Top Experience

This evening our gallant explorer unhesitatingly climbed to the top of a might peak, overlooking the play area (closed) and mighty expanse of Lodge Pool.
No Pokestops today - the site was down.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Rose Humphrey

