The Sunflower That Didn't Read The Instructions

This should be a small multiheaded sunflower, but it had other ideas and grows taller by the day.

Will it get as tall as the KHT before it blooms? It is currently several inches below her outstreatched arm, but all that may well change!

Other unexected success in that particular pot are a giant cornflower and an unexpected cabbage. Now a tomato plant has decided to appear. Never a dull moment in lockdown gardening