Savannah

Another day, another great expedition. This time we journeyed to the vast expanse of grassland half a mile from home.

A fox appeared. The KHT hoped it would come close, but it had more interesting chickens to catch and slunk off out of sight.

Shortly afterwards a hedgehog trundled across our way, undetered by the vastness of the space. A hog on a mission will not be distracted.