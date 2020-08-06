Sign up
Photo 2896
Ladies in Waiting
DH popped in to Halfords for some window cleaner. We opted to stay outside and people watch as we had lImited interest in the stock in store. Right decision We thought as there was a long wait, until the rain started coming in the open windows...
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Rose Humphrey
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
