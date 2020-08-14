Previous
This Way, That Way or Segway? by daffodill
Photo 2904

This Way, That Way or Segway?

Randomly came across a Segway class at Mount Edgecombe. It was rather surreal as they swept up the hill away from us in formation.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
