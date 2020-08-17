Sign up
Photo 2907
Wild Swimming
The KHT takes to the water at her favourite spot on Dartmoor
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
17th August 2020 12:23pm
Tags
dartmoor
,
hexworthy
