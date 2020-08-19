Sign up
Photo 2908
Waiting
Today we were in the cloud, so we took the ferry across the Dart, via Slapton and back.
We had to wait for the steam train to pass before we could disembark
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Tags
dartmouth
,
ferry
,
kingswear
