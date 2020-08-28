Sign up
Photo 2905
Rain stopped play
Forecast was for a very wet day, but when the rain stopped I snook out to do some gardening. That is until the rain restarted with a vengeance causing me to make a rapid retreat, abandoning tools in my haste to get indoors.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4558
photos
37
followers
39
following
5
365
iPhone 7
28th August 2020 11:30am
View Info
View All
Public
View
