Rain stopped play by daffodill
Photo 2905

Rain stopped play

Forecast was for a very wet day, but when the rain stopped I snook out to do some gardening. That is until the rain restarted with a vengeance causing me to make a rapid retreat, abandoning tools in my haste to get indoors.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
