Photo 2930
Shopping Blues
Gorgeous day. KHT off college, but she wants to go to town shopping not out into the country :(
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Tags
redditch
,
st stephens
