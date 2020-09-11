Previous
Next
Magic Mushroom by daffodill
Photo 2909

Magic Mushroom

Found a cluster of these mushrooms growing on the edge of a nearby copse.
No idea what they are , but they were very beautiful and ajoy to behold
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise