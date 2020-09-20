Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2940
Salvation
I bought some crysanths to put some autumn colour in a flower bed. Unfortunately the slugs were rather too fond of them, so they have been rescued and placed in a pot with some michealmas daises, hopefully out of reach of the pests!
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4593
photos
37
followers
39
following
805% complete
View this month »
2933
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
20th September 2020 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michaelmas daisies
,
crysanthumums
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close