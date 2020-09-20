Previous
Salvation by daffodill
Photo 2940

Salvation

I bought some crysanths to put some autumn colour in a flower bed. Unfortunately the slugs were rather too fond of them, so they have been rescued and placed in a pot with some michealmas daises, hopefully out of reach of the pests!
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Rose Humphrey

