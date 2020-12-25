Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3029
Christmas Day 2020
Christmas Day like none other. Very chilled.
The KHT had an unexpected present.
"What is that?" she enquired, in a rather puzzled tone, before deciding that it would make a funky footrest, far better than the coffee table she had been using. :)
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
0
0
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4682
photos
37
followers
43
following
829% complete
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
25th December 2020 12:42pm
