Christmas Day 2020 by daffodill
Christmas Day 2020

Christmas Day like none other. Very chilled.
The KHT had an unexpected present.
"What is that?" she enquired, in a rather puzzled tone, before deciding that it would make a funky footrest, far better than the coffee table she had been using. :)
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Rose Humphrey

daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
