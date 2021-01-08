Previous
Removing all the traces of Advent by daffodill
Photo 3043

Removing all the traces of Advent

During Advent we had a large calendar on the church hall windows. Each day a number was replaced by a picture made by a member of the church. Today we took them all down hopefully we will redo the calendar next year.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Rose Humphrey

