Photo 3043
Removing all the traces of Advent
During Advent we had a large calendar on the church hall windows. Each day a number was replaced by a picture made by a member of the church. Today we took them all down hopefully we will redo the calendar next year.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
0
0
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Tags
advent
,
advent calendar
,
sixws-113
