Ice by daffodill
Photo 3044

Ice

Leaves
Frozen in time
Held captive
Eligible for release
Only when the ice melts
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
833% complete

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
very unusual. Well spotted.
January 10th, 2021  
