Challenge of the Great Dark Abyss by daffodill
Challenge of the Great Dark Abyss

Today was the great cull of the writing implements - if they failed to work they were hurled across the room into the 'Great Dark Abyss' aka the bin.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

@daffodill
