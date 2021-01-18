Previous
Hellebore Conversion by daffodill
Hellebore Conversion

I never had much time for Hellebores, they just didn't seem particularly attractive to me. However, shortly after we moved in we were given some plants as part of a landscaping package - which meant we had some species I would never have chosen.
A couple of years later and I start to appreciate the architectural qualities of the plant, particularly in midwinter when the back border is bare. Two years ago we added three more to the back border and some to one of the side beds. You could say that I am converted!
Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
