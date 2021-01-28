Previous
Late for their own Epiphany moment? by daffodill
Photo 3063

Late for their own Epiphany moment?

No-one knows the precise moment the wise men arrived to visit the child born to the carpenter and his young wife.
Why do we refer to them as wise, when they took their eyes off the star and sought the new king in a palace?
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
