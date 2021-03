Great Explorations!

Today I had an appointment for an x-ray of my dodgy knee, so I lined up a park for my husband and daughter to visit whilst I was at the hospital. The NHS are so efficient these days that I was done before they had time to complete their explorations, so we returned to wander around the park in the lovely sunshine before heading home. The KHT was very taken with this shelter. This is the furthest we have been from home since the Steam Train in December!