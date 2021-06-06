Sign up
Photo 3181
Torrential!
Did laundry
Forecast - slight chance of rain
Reality - torrential rain and thunder.
I brought the washing in again the next day as it was still sodden and covered in tree debris.
It didn't rain again for nearly two weeks...
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
0
0
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4834
photos
40
followers
45
following
871% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
6th June 2021 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
