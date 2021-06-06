Previous
Torrential! by daffodill
Photo 3181

Torrential!

Did laundry
Forecast - slight chance of rain
Reality - torrential rain and thunder.
I brought the washing in again the next day as it was still sodden and covered in tree debris.
It didn't rain again for nearly two weeks...
Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
