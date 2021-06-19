Previous
Next
Now don't forget your places in 7-8 by daffodill
Photo 3194

Now don't forget your places in 7-8

The cat is giving me advice on how to learn Yorkshire Royal - a bellringing method on ten bells for the uninitiated...
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise