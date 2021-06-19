Sign up
Photo 3194
Now don't forget your places in 7-8
The cat is giving me advice on how to learn Yorkshire Royal - a bellringing method on ten bells for the uninitiated...
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
0
0
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4853
photos
40
followers
45
following
Tags
cat
,
bellringing
,
yorkshire surprise royal
