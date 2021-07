Next Door

Two lovely little lads live next door. They are very generous and keep sharing their toys with us. Last week I found a two-foot bright yellow rubber snake by my watering can, yesterday it was a selection of cars, today it was a skittle. Footballs of varying sizes regularly appear. We wait a while before returning them, otherwise, they come straight back with the give away sound of a mischievous chuckle. Never a dull moment.