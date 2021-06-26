Country road

Yesterday I impulse bought a chair.

There were two in the shop, I COULD have bought both,

but chairs are personal things.

They have to be right for you - DH and I are completely different shapes and sizes.



To soften the blow of my unexpected purchase, I suggested that DH try it.

He liked it so much he decided to keep it, so today we headed back to Homesense in Worcester to buy the other one.

Fortunately, there was limited demand for an armless orange swivel chair and the second chair was still there.

I took this photo as we were driving back along the roads less travelled.

It is so nice to have a swivel chair again after 5 years without.

