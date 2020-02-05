Sign up
Discuss
Photo 2308
Relaxing the day away
I was at an inspection far from home and driving through the country when I saw this wonderful herd of cattle.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
cattle
,
florida
Lou Ann
ace
Oh they are beautiful. I wonder if they are a type of Longhorn?
February 6th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
@louannwarren
I wondered the same! Hoped you'd pop in!
February 6th, 2020
