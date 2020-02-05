Previous
Relaxing the day away by danette
Relaxing the day away

I was at an inspection far from home and driving through the country when I saw this wonderful herd of cattle.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Lou Ann
Oh they are beautiful. I wonder if they are a type of Longhorn?
February 6th, 2020  
Danette Thompson
@louannwarren I wondered the same! Hoped you'd pop in!
February 6th, 2020  
