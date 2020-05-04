Previous
Next
Hearts in the forest by danette
Photo 2366

Hearts in the forest

May you all have a wonderful week.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
May 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise