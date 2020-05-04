Sign up
Photo 2366
Hearts in the forest
May you all have a wonderful week.
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2591
photos
138
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd May 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
hearts
,
plants
,
forest
,
florida
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 4th, 2020
