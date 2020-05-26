Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2379
Always ready
Even though the beaches were still closed on Memorial Day, the lifeguards are ready for a rescue. Wicked weather!
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2604
photos
139
followers
131
following
651% complete
View this month »
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th May 2020 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
rescue
,
florida
,
jetski
,
pompano
Lou Ann
ace
Very wicked looking clouds and water too!
May 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close