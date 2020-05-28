Previous
Keep moving people by danette
Photo 2381

Keep moving people

Our beaches finally "opened" as long as you don't sunbathe, bring chairs or play group sports. We went to celebrate our oldest son's birthday at a beach restaurant. It was good to see it very busy (at 50% capacity).
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Danette Thompson

@danette
