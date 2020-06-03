Sign up
Photo 2383
More butterfly eggs
The late day light catches the white of the eggs. They are typically laid on the new growth since that is where the caterpillars will best blend in.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd June 2020 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
plant
,
eggs
,
florida
,
buterfly
,
cassia
,
candlebush
