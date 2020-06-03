Previous
More butterfly eggs by danette
Photo 2383

More butterfly eggs

The late day light catches the white of the eggs. They are typically laid on the new growth since that is where the caterpillars will best blend in.
3rd June 2020

Danette Thompson

@danette
