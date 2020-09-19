Previous
Peanut Island, West Palm Beach by danette
Peanut Island, West Palm Beach

The home of a former Coast Guard station, it was taken over by the Secret Service in the early 1960's. When John F. Kennedy was President, the Kennedy Compound was nearby. There was a nuclear bunker built behind the Coast Guard building in case the President needed protecting. It was used as a museum for many years, but closed a few years ago. This island is a very popular spot for boating every weekend as the waters are crystal clear and the reef is supposed to be great for snorkeling. The tall buildings in the back are on Singer Island.
Danette Thompson

