Palm Beach Island

Yesterday, we visited my 93-year-old aunt and my cousin since they have recovered from COVID. She is the one who just lost her 100 year old husband. She has not been out of the house, so we ventured to the island of Palm Beach to have lunch. Summer on the island is quiet and many people have gone north. The restaurant we had planned to go to has closed for the summer. Finding another affordable one can be a challenge! We ended up at Worth Avenue and ate on the most beautiful patio. We felt like we were in Europe. A brief rainstorm came as we were leaving, so my aunt and I sheltered here waiting for the car.