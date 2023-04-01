Previous
Flyover by danette
Flyover

Quick catch of what looks like a heron flying home tonight. Not so sharp, but okay with it.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Corinne C ace
I think its a beautiful shot!
April 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
It's wonderful!
April 2nd, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
It’s an angel from above 🙏⭐️
April 2nd, 2023  
