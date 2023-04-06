Previous
Time passages by danette
Photo 3123

Time passages

We bought the wooden horse for our first-born when he was a toddler. Now, his youngest son loves to ride it when he is at the house.
6th April 2023

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details

Mags
Oh! So adorable!
April 6th, 2023  
Dawn
So fabulous and great to be able to pass down .
April 6th, 2023  
gloria jones
So cute...Great way to keep the rocking horse in the family :)
April 6th, 2023  
