33 / 365
Sea foam
I put my phone upside down on a rock and got a nice close-up of the sea foam when a wave came in.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Dan H
@danjh
39
photos
1
followers
1
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G988U
Taken
9th February 2024 1:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
ri
,
misquamicut
Dan H
Yep. This is a duplicate. I was MIA for a while. Didn't realize I already posted it.
February 25th, 2024
