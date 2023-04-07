Previous
waiting by darchibald
44 / 365

waiting

Went outside this morning and the temperature was 37 degrees, but felt like 27. Our daffodils waiting for spring to arrive.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
