Photo 449
Dance of the Egret
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th May 2024 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
marsh
,
swamps
,
egrets
Corinne C
ace
A fun capture. He really seems to dance
May 17th, 2024
