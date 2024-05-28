Sign up
Previous
Photo 460
Fire!
I posted this image in a Facebook group I belong to and it was removed as controversial. My first time being censored; I feel I've arrived as an artist.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
4
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
Tags
icm
,
icm-2
Zilli
ace
Like it!
May 28th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
At least people are noticing your work and having opinions on it.
May 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
wild ride
May 28th, 2024
Karen
ace
I think its thought-provoking and brings about awareness of a life-altering experience that most of us don't have to live through. I don't know how you captured this, but I think it's an awesome photograph.
May 28th, 2024
