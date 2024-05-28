Previous
Fire! by darchibald
Fire!

I posted this image in a Facebook group I belong to and it was removed as controversial. My first time being censored; I feel I've arrived as an artist.
Dave

Zilli ace
Like it!
May 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
At least people are noticing your work and having opinions on it.
May 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wild ride
May 28th, 2024  
Karen ace
I think its thought-provoking and brings about awareness of a life-altering experience that most of us don't have to live through. I don't know how you captured this, but I think it's an awesome photograph.
May 28th, 2024  
