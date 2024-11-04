Previous
Next
Summer's Last Gasp by darchibald
Photo 620

Summer's Last Gasp

Roses in our front yard. Summer just won't leave, near 80 on Halloween.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is really pretty
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise