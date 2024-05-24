Sign up
Photo 456
Thorn and web
24th May 2024
24th May 24
2
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1299
photos
55
followers
60
following
124% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th May 2024 2:14pm
katy
ace
This looks like a sculpture, Dave Awesome light FAV
May 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An intriguing and beautiful image!
May 24th, 2024
