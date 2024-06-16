Sign up
Previous
76 / 365
Untitled-9
I do not this lovely lady's name. She asked me to take her photo.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
3
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
20% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th June 2024 8:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
people-31
Wendy
ace
That's fabulous! All of your recent dumps are really good. Great job Dave.
June 16th, 2024
Dave
ace
@photohoot
Thank you. Yesterday was a major photography day. I was able to go to many places and take photos of subjects that I love instead of rushing for something to post.
June 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@darchibald
I can see that. Your images are reflecting it. Happy for you.
June 16th, 2024
