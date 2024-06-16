Previous
Untitled-9 by darchibald
Untitled-9

I do not this lovely lady's name. She asked me to take her photo.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Dave

Wendy ace
That's fabulous! All of your recent dumps are really good. Great job Dave.
June 16th, 2024  
Dave ace
@photohoot Thank you. Yesterday was a major photography day. I was able to go to many places and take photos of subjects that I love instead of rushing for something to post.
June 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald I can see that. Your images are reflecting it. Happy for you.
June 16th, 2024  
