78 / 365
Broken Locker
A fairly new punk band in Buffalo, NY. They played for the benefit show to collect toiletry items for Compass House on the 15th. I think they played 50 songs in their 30 minute set.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Dave
@darchibald
6
Extras
NIKON D750
15th June 2024 9:01pm
music
,
shows
,
punk
,
rock-and-roll
