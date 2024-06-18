Previous
Broken Locker by darchibald
Broken Locker

A fairly new punk band in Buffalo, NY. They played for the benefit show to collect toiletry items for Compass House on the 15th. I think they played 50 songs in their 30 minute set.
Dave

