Drunk guy by darchibald
79 / 365

Drunk guy

He was really concerned if I knew René. I do not.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Wendy ace
lol Nice shot and direct title.
June 19th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Too funny! Are you sure? I wonder if he remembers who Rene' is today?
June 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - cool image, funny story...
June 19th, 2024  
vaidas ace
This image tells story.
June 19th, 2024  
