79 / 365
Drunk guy
He was really concerned if I knew René. I do not.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
4
4
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th June 2024 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Wendy
ace
lol Nice shot and direct title.
June 19th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Too funny! Are you sure? I wonder if he remembers who Rene' is today?
June 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - cool image, funny story...
June 19th, 2024
vaidas
ace
This image tells story.
June 19th, 2024
