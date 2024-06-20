Sign up
80 / 365
Storytime-2
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th June 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-15
Vincent
ace
Cute!
June 20th, 2024
