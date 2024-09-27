Sign up
Photo 547
Notes of Light
They remind me of notes, probably a horn blowing some jazz.
27th September 2024
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th September 2024 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
icm
,
intentional camera movement
