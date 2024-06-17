Sign up
Previous
77 / 365
Flurry-3
More for the artist challenge. This is a series of images of my son on stage.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
3
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th June 2024 11:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
live performance
,
ac-vanoost
Corinne C
ace
Rhythmic
June 17th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
You really rocked this one!!!🤘
June 17th, 2024
katy
ace
I will be surprised it you aren't a finalist and maybe even the winner of this challenge! It is certainly tailored to your skill set!
June 17th, 2024
