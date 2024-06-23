Sign up
Photo 486
Groom
My second oldest son, Nick, got married yesterday. Here he is before the ceremony.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
4
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
365
NIKON D750
22nd June 2024 4:41pm
Tags
weddings
,
people-31
Mark St Clair
ace
Looks nervous!
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully framed. Your son is very handsome. Congratulations for his wedding!
June 23rd, 2024
Wendy
ace
I laughed because my first thought was.
'He's been framed'.
All sarcasm aside, It's a great image.
June 23rd, 2024
Karen
ace
Congratulations, Dave! I hope the procedure went well, and I wish Nick and his bride all of the very best. 🥂
A very nicely composed capture.
June 23rd, 2024
