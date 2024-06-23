Previous
Groom

My second oldest son, Nick, got married yesterday. Here he is before the ceremony.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Dave

@darchibald
Mark St Clair ace
Looks nervous!
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully framed. Your son is very handsome. Congratulations for his wedding!
June 23rd, 2024  
Wendy ace
I laughed because my first thought was.
'He's been framed'.
All sarcasm aside, It's a great image.
June 23rd, 2024  
Karen ace
Congratulations, Dave! I hope the procedure went well, and I wish Nick and his bride all of the very best. 🥂

A very nicely composed capture.
June 23rd, 2024  
